McNENY, Samuel Thomas "Tom," 92, passed away on December 8, 2019, at his home in Midlothian, Va. He and his wife, Doris "Dot" Blanks McNeny shared 71 years of marriage. Born in Drakes Branch, Va., he was the son of Samuel James McNeny and Elma Pansy Forester McNeny. Tom studied at Virginia Tech, before entering World War II as a volunteer in the Navy. While raising a family, Tom worked for Dominion Power for 41 years. He was a member of Winfree Memorial Baptist Church and served tirelessly as chairman of their Property and Space Committee. As a long-term member of the Saints and Sinners, he provided local and national leadership, including national president. Additionally, his membership with the American Legion Post 186 led to an invited membership in the Forty and Eight, a national veterans honor society. Tom is survived by wife, Dot; son, Sam McNeny II and his wife, Robin McNeny; son, Rodney McNeny; daughter, Wendy McNeny and her partner, Janine Schaefer; grandson, Thomas McNeny III and his wife, Emily McNeny; great-grandsons, Samuel McNeny IV and Barrett McNeny; sister, Virginia Crews; sisters-in-law, Lucille Purcell, Rachel Dickerson and her husband, Gerald Dickerson; as well as countless dear relatives, neighbors and friends. A graveside service will be held on December 13, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Dale Memorial Park Cemetery, 10201 Newbys Bridge Rd., Chesterfield, Va. The memorial celebration will be held at 1 p.m. at Winfree Memorial Baptist Church, 13617 Midlothian Tpke., Midlothian, Va. Memorial donations may be made to Winfree Memorial Baptist Church or VCU Massey Cancer Center, Box 843042, Richmond, Va. 23284.View online memorial