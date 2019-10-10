McNIEL, NATALIE

McNIEL, Natalie Foster, 48, passed away Monday, October 7, 2019, after a courageous two-year battle with cancer. She was predeceased by her parents, Eugene and Joyce Foster; her brother, Chip Foster; and her sister, Jane Brugh Foster. She is survived by her husband, John McNiel III; her sister, Joan Hubbard; and niece and nephew, Merideth and Reed Foster. She was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church, where a service will be held Saturday, October 12, at 12:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 828 Buford Rd., Richmond, Va. 23235.

View online memorial

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.