McNIEL, Natalie Foster, 48, passed away Monday, October 7, 2019, after a courageous two-year battle with cancer. She was predeceased by her parents, Eugene and Joyce Foster; her brother, Chip Foster; and her sister, Jane Brugh Foster. She is survived by her husband, John McNiel III; her sister, Joan Hubbard; and niece and nephew, Merideth and Reed Foster. She was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church, where a service will be held Saturday, October 12, at 12:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 828 Buford Rd., Richmond, Va. 23235.