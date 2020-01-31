McNIFF, ROBERT IV

McNIFF, Robert Harold IV, was born on August 17, 2001, in Salem, Virginia, to Robert McNiff III and Kathy Baker. Robert passed away on January 29, 2020, at the age of 18. He was a smart, funny, artistic, kind-hearted and loving young man. Robert was a die-hard Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Yankees fan who also enjoyed playing football and baseball while growing up. He graduated from Douglas Southhall Freeman High School in June 2019. It was a proud moment to watch him walk across the stage with his classmates. Robert was preceded in death by his grandparents, Robert and Susan McNiff; and great-aunt, Linda Haden. He will be deeply missed by his brother, Timothy Baker; sisters, Victoria, Hannah and Payten McNiff; grandfather, Bill Baker; grandmother, Brenda Neal; aunts and uncles, Otey Haden, Michael, Erin, Stephen and Renee McNiff, Anthony and Katie Landers; niece, Riley Hendershot; and nephew, Rowan Baker. Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 2, 2020, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Affinity Funeral Service, 2720 Enterprise Pkwy., Richmond, Va. 23294. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, February 3, 2020, in the funeral home chapel. Graveside service will follow in Mount Vernon Memorial Park, 11220 Nuckols Rd., Glen Allen, Va. 23059. Online guestbook available at affinityfuneralservice.com.View online memorial
