McNORTON, Vivian Wilson, 95, of Richmond, died June 4, 2020. She was preceded in death by her mother, Isabelle Glasgow; and father, John Wilson. Surviving are a devoted friend, Doretha P. Fowlkes; the Warner Jones Sr. family; the Pride family; niece, Lola Brown of Nashville, Tenn.; former devoted students, Brenda Johnson, Marilyn Brown and Althea China; devoted caregivers, Verna Williams, Jeanette Davis, Novita Fuller and Verneda Muhammad. She was a member of All Soul's Presbyterian Church, a retired teacher with the Richmond Public Schools and a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Wednesday, from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, in Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Rev. Clifford Chambliss officiating. Rev. Ulysses Payne, eulogist. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial
