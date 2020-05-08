McNUTT, Catherine "Cathy" Forehand, 50, of Chesterfield, passed away on May 4, 2020. She was preceded in death by her mother, Frances Jones Forehand; and brother, John "Jay" B. Forehand Jr. She is survived by her son, Jonathan Brody McNutt (Bekka); father, John B. Forehand; and many other loving family and friends. Due to restrictions from the COVID-19 pandemic, graveside ceremony will be private.View online memorial
