M'COY, Katherine Sheffield, passed away June 16, 2020, in Westminster Canterbury of Richmond, Virginia, the place she'd come to regard as home and the staff as family during the last decade of her life. She was 90 years old. Kitty was born on October 16, 1929, in Crewe, Virginia, to Marvin A. and Annie Grey (James) Sheffield. She loved her hometown, and would return home for Crewe High School Reunions faithfully throughout her life. Kitty was the quintessential homemaker and was happiest in her kitchen. She knew how to be of service to others in practical ways, and applied her skills with quiet enthusiasm all of her life. Her late husband of 59 years, that handsome infantry officer whom she met while working as a file clerk at Camp Pickett, William Brown M'Coy III "Bill," was the beneficiary of her culinary skills, as well as her two children, Mary Kay and Billy, and their friends on Thurloe Drive in Bon Air. Later, Bill said it was her brown eyes that seized him; he got lucky with the rest of all that she could do. Kitty was a devoted member of St. Michael's Episcopal Church in Bon Air where, she served on the altar guild for many years, and a member of The Daughters of the American Revolution. Ever the faithful "Granny" to her five grandchildren, she imparted both life lessons and pleasures to each of them. Her sister, Beverly S. Schools, who also was a Westminster resident, predeceased her. Kitty is survived by her daughter, Mary Kay Young (Chris) and their children, Matthew (Leslie) and Stewart (Hilary) Young and newborn daughter, Eva Marie; and her son, William S. M'Coy (Marian) and their children, Grayson, Sheffield and Caroline M'Coy; as well as her nieces, Robin Johnson (Wayne), Ann Noel (Art) and Sallie Schools. A graveside service will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Crewe Cemetery, Crewe, Va. Contributions can be made to St. Michael's Episcopal Church. Arrangements are in the care of Hamner-McMillian Funeral Home, 1400 S. Main St., Blackstone, Va. Online condolences can be made at www.hamnermcmillian.com.View online memorial
