McPEASE, Joan Elizabeth, 69, of Henrico, passed away on November 26, 2019. She was surrounded by her children and beloved cat, Sugar. Joan was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Charles; and her parents, Winston and Susan Virnelson. She is survived by her sister, Hope Hickam; her four children, Robbie McPease, Winnie Stallings (Brent), April Banks (Andy), Maggie McPease; nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will take place Saturday, November 30, at 2 p.m. at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, 19300 The Glebe Lane, Charles City, Virginia 23030.View online memorial