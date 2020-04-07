McPETERS, JaVerne Threatte, was born on October 15, 1950. She attended Cheraw (S.C.) public schools where she was known as a spirited and competitive basketball player. She later graduated from Francis Marion University, receiving Cum Laude honors with a degree in English. JaVerne was known for her quick wit and sense of humor that either got her into trouble, or out of it, depending on the situation. After teaching for a number of years in Mecklenburg County (Virginia) school system, she moved on to teach GED classes at the Brunswick Correctional Center in Lawrenceville, Va., where she was recognized as the teacher of the year for the Virginia Department of Corrections. After retiring, she became an avid golfer where she could always be found wearing a strand of pearls and color coordinated outfit, pressed to the greatest of military standards. During her retirement, she treasured her time on the course with her friends and favorite tee time partner and husband, John A. McPeters. When not golfing, her and John could be found on some grand adventure where laughing and great stories could be found. On April 5, 2020, she celebrated her arrival to the 19th hole, where the greatest course awaited her without worry of a putter betraying her while trying to save par. Greeting her at the clubhouse are her parents, Edith Powers Bays and Arthur Oren Bays Sr.; brother-in-law, Dan Gissendanner; and her first husband, John W. Threatte Sr. Surviving are her son, John W. Threatte Jr. (Cheryl) of Florence S.C.; fraternal twin, Jan Lester Bays (Marilyn); as well as her older brother, Arthur Oren Bays Jr. (Ruth); and sister, Irene "Reney" Bays Gissendanner. As she takes her place at the clubhouse, we have no doubt she will settle in for a front row seat to cheer on her grandson and the source of many laughs, Carter Bays, son of Minta Katherine Threatte, who also survives. A memorial service will be held at a later date.View online memorial
