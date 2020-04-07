McPHERSON, David. On March 31, 2020, David McPherson (63) passed away from a complication during a routine medical procedure. David was born March 20, 1957 in Durham, North Carolina, to Jane and the late Dr. Harry T. McPherson. He attended high school at C.E. Jordan High School. David graduated from University of Richmond in 1979 and was an active member in Phi Gamma Delta. After graduation, he settled in Midlothian, Va., beginning his 30-year career at Pfizer. In his years at Pfizer, he earned countless awards and accolades for his tireless work, including being inducted into the Pfizer Hall of Fame in 2010. David loved spending time with the love of this life, June, in Sunset Beach, N.C. and Bonita Springs, Fla. He was an active member of the Sunset Beach Turtle Watch program, Bird Island Stewards and Sunset Vision. David is cherished by his wife, June McPherson; his three stepchildren, Shaver Deyerle (Janelle), Holli Balzer (Austin) and Kati Deyerle; by his mother, Jane McPherson; siblings, Rhett McPherson (Elaine), Mary McNulty (Marty), Leslie Hadley (Mark); his nieces and nephews, Spencer, Harrison, Gavin and Olivia; and his first grandson, Wade. In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be sent to the Sunset Beach Turtle Watch program online or by mail to: Sunset Beach Turtle Program, P.O. Box 7745, Ocean Isle, N.C. 28469.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Their mother tested positive for the coronavirus. No one told them, and now she has a few days to live.
-
Home Depot, Costco limiting number of customers in stores; Home Depot, Walmart to check workers for fevers
-
Another level of grief: Virginia families hold funerals with no audience, no hugs
-
UPDATE: GRTC employee tests positive for COVID-19
-
UPDATED: Richmond restaurants that are open for takeout, curbside delivery or delivery