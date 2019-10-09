McQUEEN, Geneane L., 47, of North Chesterfield, departed this life October 5, 2019. A viewing will be held 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, October 10, 2019, at Wilson & Associates'- South Chapel, 1215 Jefferson Davis Hwy., with the family receiving friends 6 to 7:30 p.m. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, October 11, 2019, at Morning Star Baptist Church, 3509 Midlothian Tpke. Interment Maury Cemetery.View online memorial
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Food hall opening in Scott's Addition with 18 vendors, two bars, a rooftop bar - and The Veil Brewing Co. taproom
-
After 28 years, Williams & Sherrill home decor store abruptly closes in Chesterfield
-
Virginia woman dies after being attacked by her pet pit bull
-
Henrico man charged with murder and rape of VCU administrator killed in Stratford Hills home
-
Virginia tax refund checks are in the mail. Don't toss out this envelope.
Remembering Loved Ones
HOLLYWOOD CEMETERY Two side-by-side plots. Details: judybcrothers@gmail.com
HANOVER MAUSOLEUM TANDEM $10,000 804-779-2771