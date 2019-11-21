McRAE, JAMES

McRAE, James N., age 45, of Richmond, departed this life November 9, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Danielle McRae; two daughters, Calviesha Richardson and Shakia Cooper (Don); three stepchildren, three grandchildren; six sisters, Stephanie Little, Rocqual Lodescar (Roberto), Angela Johnson, Faye Athey (Gilbert), Tasha Fobbs and Sarah Tyler; two brothers, Daryl McRae and Erick McRae; three grandchildren, 15 aunts and uncles, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Friday. Interment Riverview Cemetery.

View online memorial

