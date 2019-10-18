McREYNOLDS, William, age 78, of Beaverdam, Va., passed away Wednesday, October 9, 2019. Bill will be remembered for his commitment and love for his family and friends. Bill is survived by his wife of 60 years, Betty Deel McReynolds; his children, Patricia Paca, Annette Burton, William McReynolds and Brian McReynolds; his grandchildren, Elizabeth Paca Cates, Adam Burton, Margaret Paca, Wil McReynolds, Andrew Burton, Patrick McReynolds, Tyler McReynolds, Gabrielle McReynolds, Ty McReynolds; his great-grandchildren, Abbott Burton, Indie Burton, Annelise Burton.View online memorial