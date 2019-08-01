McTERNAN, Janice Ann, 69, of Prince George, Va., died Tuesday, July 30, 2019. A proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps, she was a retired Lieutenant with the Richmond Police Department. She was loved and respected by many and will be remembered by her sons as the best mom ever. Janice was preceded in death by her husband, Richard McTernan; and a son, Thomas McTernan. She is survived by her sons, Richard McTernan and wife, Virginia, and Michael McTernan; grandchildren, Kyle, Peyton and Dylan. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 3, 2019, at the Hopewell Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. The family will receive friends following the service. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Janice's memory at www.semperfifund.org. Condolences to the family may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.View online memorial