McTERNAN, Richard, 68, of Prince George, Va., died Wednesday, July 17, 2019. A proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps, he was loved and respected by many, and will be deeply missed. His incredible work ethic will long be remembered. Rich was preceded in death by a son, Thomas McTernan. He is survived by his wife, Janice McTernan; sons, Richard McTernan and wife, Virginia and Michael McTernan; grandchildren, Kyle, Peyton and Dylan. A memorial service with Marine Corps funeral honors will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019, at the Hopewell Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. The family will receive friends following the service until 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Rich's memory at www.semperfifund.org. Condolences to the family may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.View online memorial