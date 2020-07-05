McTIGHE, JAMES "POPS"

McTIGHE, James Walter "Pops," died on June 26, 2020, at the age of 83. He was born on May 28, 1936, in Norwich, N.Y., and was the son of Gordon Edson and Mildred Hathaway McTighe. He is survived by his wife, Betty Morris McTighe; and their children, James Morris McTighe and Deborah McTighe Flock; and his grandchildren, Megan Keesee, Kelsey Keesee, Joshua Keesee, Jordan Flock and Madelyn Adams. He attended Sydney High School in New York, where he graduated in 1956. He served in the Air Force for five years and was stationed at Langley AFB, where he met Betty. He and his wife were married for 58 years. A visitation will be held Wednesday, July 8, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Woody Funeral Home-Parham.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Jean-Jacques Bakery in Carytown permanently closed after owners die
-
Northam extends state of emergency in Richmond, citing 'civil unrest'; Stoney requested the move
-
Stonewall Jackson's great-great-grandson: 'I'm very much cheering on from afar'
-
WATCH NOW: Anti-eviction protest ends with arrests, window smashed at downtown Richmond courthouse
-
Scott's Addition food hall that was going to have 18 vendors and The Veil taproom is no more