MEADE, Edwin Baylies Jr., 95, of Richmond, died peacefully on April 6, 2020. He was born in Danville, Virginia, to Edwin Baylies and Madeline Read Meade who predeceased him. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Lucy Burwell Meade; his daughters, Lucy Burwell Meade of Richmond and Mary Briggs Meade Evans (Lee lll) of Atlanta; and two grandchildren, Lee lV and Elizabeth "Ellie" Meade Evans. He is also survived by a niece and four nephews; and sisters-in-law, Mary Elizabeth "Betty" Burwell and Jo Anne "Joby" Tolley Meade. He was predeceased by his sister, Elizabeth "Betsy" Hastings; and a brother, Frank Opie Meade. After graduating from Episcopal High School in Alexandria, he served in the Navy in the Mediterranean and Pacific Theaters during World War ll. Afterward, he graduated from the University of Virginia class of 1949, where he was a member of St. Anthony Hall (Delta Psi) and Eli Banana. He began his business career with Liggett & Meyers Tobacco Co. and later joined Anderson & Strudwick Investment firm for 17 years. He resigned his partnership and joined Davenport & Co. LLC as a partner where he spent 38 happy years before retiring as a Senior Investment Advisor. He loved the business and helping his customers make appropriate investments. He served as President of the Richmond Society of Financial Analysts and earned a Certificate of Chartered Financial Analysts. Edwin, "Eddie," was active with the Jaycees and served on the YMCA Metropolitan Board and Camp Weyanoke Board. He was a member of the Society of The Cincinnati, the Richmond Civil War Roundtable and St. James's Episcopal Church, where he served on the vestry. As an active member of The Country Club of Virginia, he enjoyed many years of golf with good friends and made two hole-in-ones in his 70s. He was a member of the Mulligans and Pilgrims golf groups. Some of his greatest pleasures were hunting, fishing, golf and his English setters. He was passionate about UVA football and basketball. He was a man of high principles of integrity and loyalty and a true Virginia gentleman. He treasured his family and was a loving and devoted son, husband, father, brother, grandfather and friend. He will be greatly missed by his family. Plans for his service will be announced at a later date. Memorial gifts can be made to St. James's Episcopal Church, 1205 West Franklin Street, Richmond, Va. 23220 or Westminster Canterbury Fellowship Fund, 1600 Westbrook Avenue, Richmond, Va. 23227.View online memorial
