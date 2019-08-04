MEADOR, Jessie H., of Midway, Ga., age 86, passed away peacefully at home July 31, 2019. Mrs. Meador was born in Richmond, Va. She retired from CSX Railroad after more than 40 years of service. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy E. Meador; a brother, Albert P. Harris Jr.; and her parents, Albert P. Harris Sr. and Virgie S. Harris. Jessie is survived by her daughter, Janice Rockefeller (Robert) of Midway, Ga.; stepdaughters, Lori M. Lewis and Lisa M. Taylor; a sister, Jeanie F. O'Quinn; a brother, Alvin P. Harris; several nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held in Richmond, Va., at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite Animal Rescue Organization.View online memorial