MEADOR, Wanda Kaye, daughter of the late Burnette and Lelia Meador, passed away on April 10, 2020. She is survived by her daughter, Bobbie Joe; grandchildren, Jasmine and David; and siblings, Barbara Williams and Larry Meador. She was a great mom and will be greatly missed. A memorial service will be planned at a later date. Online condolences may be left at www.billupsfh.com.

