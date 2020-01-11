MEADOWS, Calvin L., 77, passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, in Colonial Heights, Virginia. Born August 14, 1942, he was the son of the late Basil Calvin and Imogene Clark Meadows in Camp Lee, Virginia. Calvin is survived by his wife of 60 years, Dorothy; children, James Meadows (June Meadows) and Linda Pegram (Neil Pegram); grandchildren, Meghan Pyle, Morgan McCoy, Robbie Meadows, Steven Meadows, Harry Rodgers and Abigail Pegram; great-grandchildren, Alethia Pyle, Graham Pyle, Eden Pyle, Aaliyah McCoy, Cameron McCoy and Isabella McCoy; sister, Patricia Boone (Lynwall); brother, Delane Meadows (Joni). Calvin was a devoted father and husband to his four children and wife, Dorothy. He was the owner of Cals Incorporated, which turned into a family business, now run by his son, James Meadows. He loved traveling and reading the Bible. Calvin took pride in knowing scripture by heart and spreading the word of Jesus. Having an adventurous soul led him to serve in the United States Army from 1959 to 1965. While serving time in the military, he had his first son, Robert Meadows in 1960, who sadly passed away in July 1993 of heart disease. Calvin's youngest daughter, Jackie Lee, also passed away in August 2008. His grandson, Brandon Rodgers, passed away in August 2019. He had a special place in his heart for the children and grandchild he had lost and talked about them often. Calvin also had a long membership at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, where he taught Sunday school and served as a deacon for many years. People remembered him for his faith and generosity. Calvin will be greatly loved and missed by many. A graveside service will be held at 12 p.m. on Monday, January 13, 2020, in Merchants Hope Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday night, January 12, 2020, at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.View online memorial
Service information
Jan 12
Visitation
Sunday, January 12, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
Guaranteed delivery before Calvin's Visitation begins.
Jan 13
Graveside Service
Monday, January 13, 2020
12:00PM
Merchants Hope Memorial Gardens
11302 Merchants Hope Rd.
North Prince George, VA 23860
Guaranteed delivery before Calvin's Graveside Service begins.