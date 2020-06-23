MEADOWS, George Parker Jr., 70, of Richmond, Virginia, passed away on June 20, 2020, at the Healthcare Center of Beth Sholom. Parker, as he was known, is survived by his wife of 18 amazing years, Dagny Meadows; his children, George Parker Meadows III (Susan), Michelle Meadows, Jordan McMurtry (Jason) and Katherine Davis (James); seven grandchildren, George IV, Aiden, James Jr., Jackson, Jamison, Johnathan, and his little princess Journie Kathryn. He is also survived by his loving "Baby Sidda," Shirley Trible (David); and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, George Sr. and Edna Meadows. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 23, at Affinity Funeral Service Richmond Chapel, 2720 Enterprise Parkway, Richmond, Va. 23294. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 24, at the funeral home chapel. A private burial at the Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Amelia, Virginia. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the Beth Sholom Activities Department to allow them to purchase GOOD karaoke and music equipment in his honor and for the other residents to enjoy. Online guestbook available at www.affinityfuneralservice.com.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
WATCH NOW: Arthur Ashe statue vandalized with 'White Lives Matter' graffiti
-
UPDATE: Police say protesters entered apartment building during march before toppling another Confederate statue
-
UPDATED: Colonial Heights man, 20, shot in car by Prince George police officers
-
UPDATED: Armed airport police officer arrested at building overlooking Lee statue
-
UPDATED: City council members call for immediate removal of Confederate monuments after police intervene when protesters try to pull down J.E.B. Stuart statue