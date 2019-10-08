MEADOWS, Lelia Demerice Case, 98, passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019. She was born in Hopewell on December 14, 1920, to William Roger Case and Jimmie Anderson Case. She was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Roger Leonard Meadows; and nine siblings. She is survived by her daughter, Karen Meadows Frederickson and husband, Charles; granddaughter, Mary Kathryn Orlando and husband, Michael; sister-in-law, Joyce Case; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Lelia was a woman of deep faith and a lifelong devoted member of Woodlawn Presbyterian Church in Hopewell. She was a charter member of the church and for many years taught Sunday school and, until recently, was active in the Women of the Church. She worked at Hercules early on and then retired after many years of service with Dr. A.T. Brickhouse. A graveside funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, October 10, 2019, at Appomattox Cemetery in Hopewell. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to Woodlawn Presbyterian Church, 1201 Blackstone Avenue, Hopewell, Va. 23860. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.View online memorial