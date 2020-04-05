MEADS, Dorothy Zapantis, passed away March 25, 2020, at the age of 94. She was predeceased by her sons, Roy Bradley and Nick Sawyer. She is survived by her son, Ray Bradley of Florida; her daughter-in-law, Pat Sawyer; granddaughter, Tracy Morris, both of Varina; sister, Joyera Zapantis Hamner of Chesterfield; plus many nieces and nephews. Special thanks to her niece, Petrina Weymouth, who had cared for her with much love for many years. Due to the current circumstances there will be no public service or ceremony. Per Dot's request her ashes will rest in a private family cemetery in West Point, Va.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
UPDATE: Employees at Henrico Whole Foods and a Chesterfield retirement community test positive for COVID-19
-
Virginia's coronavirus stay-at-home order: What is and is not allowed
-
Watch Gov. Northam's coronavirus update for March 30
-
A list of essential and nonessential businesses in Virginia, according to the governor
-
Home Depot, Costco limiting number of customers in stores; Home Depot, Walmart to check workers for fevers