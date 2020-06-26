MEALY, LUCILLE

MEALY, Mrs. Lucille R., 97, of Goochland, Va., owner of the Robert Mealy Funeral Home, departed this life Monday, June 22, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert J. Mealy Jr.; and grandson, Videl S. Mealy. She leaves to cherish her memories four sons, Robert III, DDS, (Rhonda), Santa (Dallas), Julian (Karen) and Maurice; nine grandchildren, Robert IV, Bryasan Norris, Derek, Wraegan Williams, Dion, Tanya Gentry, Maurice Jr., Brenton Proctor and Jonathan Mealy; 15 great-grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren; three nieces, Christine Williams, Constance Reid and Jacqueline Randolph; two nephews, James Morse and Peyton Randolph; best friend, Alice Morgan; dedicated daughters, Crystal Taylor, Kathy Mealy, Penny Grant, Verna Allen, Carolyn Carter, Gracie Kenney and Orelia Tyler; devoted sons, John Carter, Carrington Kenney, Jerome Glover, John Trent, George Tyler, Ralph Reavis and the Cooley family; special businesses and staff, Pat's Florist, the E.F. Mimms, W.J. Manning, R.C. Scott's and H.W. Dabney's Funeral Homes, Markham Burial Vault Service; and a host of other relatives and friends. She was a true friend to all that knew her. Her remains rest at the Robert Mealy Funeral Home, Goochland, Va., where a viewing will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020, from 12 noon to 8 p.m. and where funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at 11 a.m. Rev. Dr. Melvin Woodson, eulogist. Interment Fauquier Baptist Church cemetery. All services will follow the current CDC guidelines as issued by the governor.View online memorial
