MEALY, Vergetta "Pat," 74, of Richmond, Virginia, was called to eternal rest Wednesday, April 15, 2020. A retired Philip Morris USA employee of 26 years. She was preceded in death by her parents, Louise Hayes and Louis Mealy Sr.; brother, Louis Mealy Jr.; sister, Delores Jenkins; and daughter, Melvaughan Cottman. She leaves to cherish her loving memory daughter, Amanda Morris (Harold); three devoted and loving grandsons, Michael Trone Jr., William Cottman and Robert Russ III; devoted granddaughter, Sophia Pollard; five great-grandchildren; sister, Judy Mines (Charles); brother, Robert Tyler; several nieces and nephews, one devoted, Shelly Carter; and a host of loving family members and friends, one devoted friend, Ms. Shirley Lawrence; goddaughter, Melody York Minor. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave. A private memorial service Monday, April 20, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. Live streaming available on March Funeral Home website. Interment private.View online memorial
