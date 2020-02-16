MEARS, Barbara James, 91, of Mechanicsville, Va., departed this life to be with her beloved husband on Sunday, February 9, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Harry Lynwood Mears Jr. She is survived by her daughter, Martha McCullough of Timonium, Md.; her son, Lynn Mears of Boulder, Colo.; her granddaughter, Laura Landerman; and grandson, Drew Landerman, both of Timonium, Md.; her grandson, Chris Mears; and great-grandson, Lucas Mears of Spring, Texas; a sister, Ann Parrish of Richmond, Va.; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. "Bobbie" was a graduate of the College of William and Mary in Virginia, majoring in history and English, and taught school in Norfolk, Va., before returning to Richmond. An avid knitter throughout her lifetime, she generously made beautiful sweaters for all the family as well as friends. She was also a highly-skilled tailor and crafter. Early in her marriage, Bobbie supported her husband by being very active in the Richmond Women's Dental Auxiliary, as well as in her husband's dental office. Once they retired, they traveled extensively all over the world, and especially enjoyed their trips to Europe. Bobbie also loved to read, especially political thrillers and mysteries. She was a loving mother and grandmother and will be greatly missed by her family and friends. The family will receive friends 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Pkwy., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. A private inurnment will be held in the University of Richmond Columbarium.View online memorial
Service information
Feb 18
Visitation
Tuesday, February 18, 2020
10:00AM-12:00PM
10:00AM-12:00PM
Monaghan Funeral Home
7300 Creighton Parkway
Mechanicsville, VA 23111
7300 Creighton Parkway
Mechanicsville, VA 23111
Guaranteed delivery before Barbara's Visitation begins.
Tags
Most Popular
-
Jennifer King, set to join Redskins staff, will be NFL's first African American female coach
-
Southern Kitchen restaurant in Jackson Ward on 'Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours to Hell and Back'
-
Henrico makes way for revival of Virginia Center Commons, new construction at Azalea Mall site
-
Richmond City Council kills $1.5B Navy Hill deal
-
Cluster of sharks in one spot off Carolinas coast grows more intense, and mysterious