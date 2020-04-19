MEARS, Theresa Ellen, 59, of Chesterfield, went to be with the Lord on April 14, 2020. She was preceded in death by her father, Elwood Lee Mears Sr.; and brother, Elwood Jr. She is survived by her mother, Edna Childress; brother, Garland Childress; sister, Donna Childress; six nieces and nephews and numerous other family members. She graduated at Bluestone High School, class of 77. She studied business administration and history at Winthrop University. She was the Director of Operations for Chesterfield Auto Parts for over 20 years. Her favorite hobbies in life were quilting, cooking and racing. "She loved life and her door was always open." A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date, when life returns to more normal.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
A Richmond doctor’s dramatic story of COVID-19 infection, hospitalization and survival
-
UVA researchers project mid-August peak for new COVID-19 cases in Virginia
-
Parole granted for man convicted of killing Richmond officer in 1979, drawing outrage from police
-
Bishop Gerald O. Glenn, an 'extraordinary spiritual and community leader,' dies from illness related to COVID-19
-
UPDATED: Richmond family — including 5 siblings who attended Randolph-Macon — to compete on 'Shark Tank'
Remembering Loved Ones
Dale Memorial Park - 2 cemetery plots and vaults valued at $8,590 but will sell for $6,000 C…