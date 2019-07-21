MEDLIN, Forest, 91, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 18, 2019. He was preceded in death by his son, Micheal; and is survived by his wife, Pauline; daughters, Robin and Sherry; daughter-in-law, Jodi; sister, Dozine; six grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Forest was born on February 14, 1928, in Weldon, North Carolina. He served in the Navy and was a veteran of the Korean War, and worked as a pipefitter until retirement. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12 noon at the Chesterfield Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 14301 Ashbrook Parkway in Chesterfield, with a service to follow at 12 noon on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Oak Forest Baptist Church, 5101 Courthouse Road, North Chesterfield, Va.View online memorial