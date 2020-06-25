MEDLIN, Jimmy Robert "Bob," "Dad," "Big Jim," "Papa," 85, of Tappahannock, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, June 23, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Theophilus and Beatrice Vick Medlin; siblings, Nina, Pete, Fred, Estelle, Billy and Buddy; and is survived by his wife of 61 years, Hazel Jean; daughter, Brenda Nash (Richard); grandchildren, Michael Justin Kirby, Elizabeth Mariah Jezek, Caroline Hayley Jezek; and a large extended family. Bob loved everyone without reservation, you were welcomed with a big hug and everyone was family to him. The family will receive friends 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 26, at the Chesterfield Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 14301 Ashbrook Parkway. A Celebration of Life service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, June 27, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 5141 Dunbrooke Rd., Tappahannock, Va. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family would like to especially thank Cathy Thornton for all her devotion, love and care she gave to her brother, especially in the last few months.View online memorial
