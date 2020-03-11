MEEK, Jerry Wayne Sr., 80, of Mineral, Va., was called home by his Savior, Jesus Christ, on March 7, 2020. Jerry was a loving and dedicated husband, father, papa, brother and friend. He was a blessing to all who knew him. His generous and loving spirit will be missed. He was born December 27, 1939 in Burkes Garden, Va., the sixth out of eight children of the late John R. Meek Sr. and Anna Davis Meek. In 1964, he married the love of his life, Mary, and they spent 55 wonderful years together. God blessed them with three children and two granddaughters. Jerry was predeceased by his wife, Mary Davis Meek; daughter, Kristin Dian Meek; sisters, Anna Meek, Dorothy Eppes, Evelyn Jennings; brothers, John Meek Jr., William Meek; niece, Brenda Meek. Jerry leaves behind, to cherish his memories, his children, Jerry W. Meek Jr. (Carla) of Ashland and Tamara M. Greer (Michael) of Mineral; granddaughters, Courtney A. Greer and Emily T. Greer, both of Mineral; brother, James Meek (Pat) of Powhatan; sister, Jean Reed (Frank) of West Palm Beach, Fla.; nephews and nieces, Tom, Kathy, Chuck, Susan, David, Robyn, Damon, Toni and Tracey; and many great-nephews and nieces. Services will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Hopeful Baptist Church in Montpelier, Va. The family will receive guests one hour prior to the service.View online memorial
