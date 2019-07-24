MEEK, Mary Davis, 78, of Bumpass, Va., was called home by her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, July 22, 2019. Mary was a wonderful, kind and loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Kristin Dian Meek; her parents, Percy and Pearl Davis; and siblings, Percy Jr., Beth, Lucy, Gene, Jeff, and Ruth. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Jerry W. Meek Sr.; son, Jerry W. Meek Jr. (Carla); daughter, Tamara M. Greer (Mike) and her granddaughters, Courtney A. Greer and Emily T. Greer. A celebration of her life will be held Friday, July 26, 2019, 12 p.m. at Hopeful Baptist Church, 14340 Hopeful Church Rd. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment in Hopeful Baptist Church Cemetery.View online memorial