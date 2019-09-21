MEEKINS, Jesse Alfred, 87, of Providence Forge, departed this life Wednesday, September 18, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse J. and Grace Meekins. He leaves to cherish his memory a loving and devoted wife, Helen Marie Meekins; daughters, Valerie Meekins, Wilnette Wiley, Yvonne Alston (Derrick); sons, Chester and Jesse Meekins, Kevin Crawford (Molly); 10 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren; sister, Bertha Carroll; and a host of other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends two hours before the service 10 a.m. to 12 noon at the church. Celebration of Life service 12 noon Monday, September 23, 2019, at Second Liberty Baptist Church, 8140 George W. Watkins Rd., Quinton, Va. Interment church cemetery.View online memorial
