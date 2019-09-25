MEEKINS, Lillian W., 93, of Henrico, died September 23, 2019. Surviving are two daughters, Veda and Jasmine Meekins; devoted granddaughter, Monique Flowers (Rev. Dr. Paul); three great-grandchildren, Paul Jr., Andre and Erica; two sisters, Luvenia Goode and Irene Lester; aunt, Josephine Bigger; brother-in-law, Joseph Jones; godchildren, Karen Goode and Dr. Erika Chamblis Bryant (Dante'); nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews; one enthusiastic, Denby F. Crawley; cousin, Margaret Bigger; other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, September 27, at Antioch Baptist Church, 1384 New Market Rd. Dr. James Sailes officiating. Rev. Dr. Paul Flowers, eulogist. Interment Washington Memorial Park. Online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial