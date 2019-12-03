MEEKINS, Veda E., 65, of Henrico, died November 28, 2019. She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Henry Meekins; and mother, Lillian Wallace Meekins. Surviving are her daughter, Monique M. Flowers (Rev. Dr. Paul D. Flowers Sr.); three grandchildren, Paul Jr., Andre and Erica Flowers; sister, Jasmine Meekins; a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, December 5, 2019, at Antioch Baptist Church, 1384 New Market Road. Dr. James L. Sailes officiating. Rev. Dr. Paul D. Flowers Sr., eulogist. Interment Washington Memorial Park. Online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial