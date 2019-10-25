MEGINLEY, David A., 77, passed away in Lebanon, Pa., Saturday, October 19, 2019. David was the husband of 53 years to Theresa Smith Meginley. He was born April 2, 1942, in Richmond, Va., the son of the late Robert Edward and Ella Mae Mitchell Meginley. David served in the United States Air Force. He enjoyed the outdoors and doing yard work. He also liked spending time with his grandkids, family and his dog. David is survived by his wife, Theresa; children, Wendy, Mickie and Kevin; grandchildren, Mackenzie (fiance, Tristen) and Madison (husband, Austin); sisters, Frances, Sandra and Doris; and several nieces and nephews. David was preceded in death by his brother, Robert. A memorial service will be held Monday, October 28, 2019, at Clauser Funeral Home, 116 N. Carpenter St., Schaefferstown, Pa. 17088, at 11:30 a.m. with a visitation from 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Interment will follow in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, Pa. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Lebanon VA Medical Center Hospice, 1700 S. Lincoln Ave., Lebanon, Pa. 17042, Attn: Hospice. rohlandfh.comView online memorial
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Bruce C. Gottwald Jr., son of former NewMarket chief, among three killed in Kansas truck crash
-
Move over, Honeycrisp: This new apple is hitting grocery stores soon, and it's a game changer
-
Megyn Kelly goes home to Fox News — and trashes NBC News over Matt Lauer
-
Sugar Shack Donuts investor files $2.5M suit against doughnut chain founder
-
A chapter in U.S. history along the Rappahannock for $1.1 million
Remembering Loved Ones
SUNSET MEMORIAL PARK 1 plot, B-41-3, 1 headstone, 1 opening & closing fee. $4,000. 804-484-4881