MEINDL, Joseph John, 89, of Richmond, Va., passed away on March 24, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Peggy; two daughters, Christine Kinton (Greg) and Elizabeth Villa (Christopher); and five grandchildren, Will Kinton (Judith), Ellie Mullins (Dustin), Peter Kinton, Alexandra and Josh Villa. Joe was born August 13, 1930 in Chicago, where he was raised. After serving in the Navy during the Korean War, he received his Bachelor of Science in Ceramic Engineering from the University of Illinois. Joe retired from Reynolds Metals after a long career. He remained a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather and friend until the time of his death. Joe enjoyed painting, duck carving and travelling the world. He was an active longtime member of Epiphany Lutheran Church. Due to the current coronavirus outbreak, a private graveside service will be held. In lieu of flowers, remembrances can be made to the Charlottesville Ronald McDonald House or Richmond Children's Hospital. Online condolences may be left at woodyfuneralhomeparham.com.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of JOSEPH MEINDL as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.