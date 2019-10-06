MEITZ, Frances June Garnett, departed this life on October 3, 2019. June was born at MCV on July 21, 1946, to Everett Fray and Madge Bache Garnett. She spent her early years on "the farm" in True Blue, Va., watching and helping her parents raise cattle, pigs and chickens as well as the crops for feed. During those years, she attended Palmyra U.M.C. and developed an unshakable faith in Jesus Christ that guided her life. June graduated Orange County High School in 1964 and was a member of the National Honor Society. Soon after she moved to Richmond, attended Smithdeal-Massey and, upon graduation, began working at the State Water Control Board. On December 17, 1967, she joined Paul Meitz for a Harlem Globetrotters game and they set forth together on a journey that would span the next 50 years; they married March 28, 1969, and Mark, Scott and Jeff soon brightened their days. In 1980, the family moved to Zuni. June became a fixture at Bethany Church, teaching youth Sunday school classes, attending Circle meetings and "making a joyful noise" through song from her pew seat. Few things made her happier than a special music program followed by a covered dish supper. She eventually moved her church membership and proudly called Bethany home until the end. Outside of her relationship with Christ, June was most proud of her sons. She lived the role of "mom" every day and shared pictures and stories at restaurants, grocery stores, doctors' offices and all places in between. Among her most fond memories were Saturday afternoons at Mark's Hampden-Sydney football games, visits to the aquarium & NIH with Scott and trips to North Carolina to see Jeff, Anna and Grayson (embracing her new role as Grandma). Throughout her life, June saw struggles as opportunities to share her faith and bear witness to God's love. At no point was that more evident than the dark days as caretaker for Scott during his long term battle with 4H Syndrome where she met each day with praise and thanksgiving. Even as her own health declined she praised her Lord through word and song. Upon seeing Christ's face Thursday morning, June ran into the arms of her savior and joined her parents; Scott; Paul; and the heavenly angels that guarded her earthly voyage. June is survived by sons, Mark and Jeff (Evie); grandchildren, Anna and Grayson; brother, Wayne Garnett (Susan); brother-in-law, Joel Meitz (Dianne); nephews, Reeves, Harry and Joey; nieces, Angela and Hope; as well as cousins, extended family and devoted friends. A service celebrating June's life will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at Bethany Church in Zuni. In lieu of flowers, direct memorial donations to Bethany Church. Condolences may be registered online at www.parrfuneralhome.com.View online memorial