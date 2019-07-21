MELHORN, Marion JoAnn, passed away peacefully to be with our Lord on July 13, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on July 5, 1930, in Johnstown, Pa. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frederick R. Melhorn. She is survived by her four children, Steve Melhorn (Susan), Mindy Jones (Dave), Vicky Shiflett (Kinny) and Marci Cocke (Steve); 10 grandchildren, Scott Jones (Kim), Bryan Melhorn (Rae), Kristin Granier (Evan), Brant Jones (Katie), Jamie Melhorn (Cole Hawthorne), Brock Shiflett, Evan Cocke, Alston Cocke, Connor Melhorn and Stevenson Cocke; three great-grandchildren, Grayson Jones, Kinsley Jones and Montgomery Jones. She is also survived by one sister, Lois McMahon of Pittsburgh, Pa.; a brother-in-law, Noel Melhorn (Eileen); and sister-in-law, Mary Ellen Melhorn; as well as nieces and nephews. JoAnn's greatest joy was her children and spouses, grandchildren and spouses and the three great-grandchildren. She and her family were members of Epiphany Lutheran Church at the end of Monument Avenue, with the "touch-down Jesus" stained glass window which was donated by the Melhorn family. JoAnn enjoyed playing golf at Hermitage Country Club and was a member with RWGA. She also loved playing golf and spending time relaxing in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. The family expresses their sincere appreciation to all who cared for her. A private family ceremony is planned. Any donations can be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society online.View online memorial