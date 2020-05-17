MELIUS, David William, was born in Long Island, New York, on September 21, 1931. He peacefully passed away on May 12, 2020, which would have been his 58th wedding anniversary, in Richmond, Virginia. He began his life in Long Island, New York and moved to Richmond when he was six months old. He grew up on his family's farm and had four brothers and one sister. He joined the Army and served as a medic in the Korean War. He then returned home and attended University of Richmond and Medical College of Virginia, where he obtained his pharmacy degree. He then moved to Bermuda, where he met his beautiful wife, Veronica. They returned to Richmond and were married May 12, 1962. They had their first daughter, Jill, in Richmond and then moved to Phoenix, Arizona, where they had their other two daughters, Jennifer and Janie. They then returned to Richmond, where they raised their three daughters and welcomed in their grandchildren. He loved to travel, great food, reading and spending time with his family and loving dogs. He loved spending time exploring and being outside with his wife in the garden. He was especially proud of his rose garden that he had made for her. He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl Earl Melius and Gladys Benjamin Ryder Melius; his wife, Veronica Krall Melius; and his siblings, Robert Melius, Carl Melius, Henry Melius, Raymond Melius and Mary Melius Hansen. He is survived by his three daughters, Jill Melius Shook, Jennifer Melius Bendura (Douglas), Janie Melius Olmstead (Jim); 10 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews. A service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Cancer Society.View online memorial
