MELTON, Curtis W. Jr., 37, of Richmond, departed this life, Monday, October 14, 2019. He leaves to cherish his memory his loving parents, Selina Aldridge and Curtis W. Melton Sr. (Renita); five sisters, one brother, loving grandparents and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave. Viewing Friday, October 18, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Family will recieve friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Homegoing service Saturday, 12 noon October 19, 2019, in the March Funeral Home Chapel. Interment Washington Memorial Park.

View online memorial

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.