MELTON, Curtis W. Jr., 37, of Richmond, departed this life, Monday, October 14, 2019. He leaves to cherish his memory his loving parents, Selina Aldridge and Curtis W. Melton Sr. (Renita); five sisters, one brother, loving grandparents and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave. Viewing Friday, October 18, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Family will recieve friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Homegoing service Saturday, 12 noon October 19, 2019, in the March Funeral Home Chapel. Interment Washington Memorial Park.View online memorial