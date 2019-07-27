MELTON, Michael Ryan, 46, of Mechanicsville, departed this life July 1, 2019. Michael, also known as "Juice," was a Lee-Davis High School graduate and attended Virginia Commonwealth University, where he was a member of the golf team and Theta Chi fraternity. Michael was a kind soul who took care of stray animals and made friends easily. He deeply cherished his family, childhood friends, golf buddies and fraternity brothers. Michael was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Mary Melton. Suvivors include his sister, Diana Lyon; his niece, Jessica Lyon; and his nephew, Blake Lyon. A memorial service will be held at 12 p.m. August 3, at Signal Hill Cemetery.View online memorial