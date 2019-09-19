MENEFEE, Evelyn T., 89, of Henrico, passed away Saturday, August 24, 2019. She was a very caring person always lending a hand and willing to help all. She loved her family and enjoyed having them around her. She worked for Sears for 20 years. She was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers, sister; husband, Frank Sr.; and son, Frank Jr. She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Wanda Gail Menefee; grandchildren, Stephanie Menefee, Melissa (Wade) Jones, Brian (Tracie) Menefee; great-grandchildren, Blake and Lindsey Jones and BJ and Carson Menefee; niece, Kathy Pottratz; and nephew, Mark Doyle. Thanks Rainney for always letting me know what to do in caring for her. Without you, I am sure that something might have been missed. Graveside service to be held at Washington Memorial Park on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at 1 p.m. We will meet afterwards to remember her at Carlisle Avenue Baptist Church. Online condolences may be made at www.nelsenrichmond.com.View online memorial
