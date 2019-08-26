MEREDITH, Jesse, age 43, of Richmond, departed this life August 11, 2019. He is survived by eight children, Jamahn, Jamonte, Jacquan, Kamea, Malia, Sabrien, Elijah and Nasir; his mother, Rhonda Meredith; two sisters, a host of aunts, uncles, a niece, nephew and cousins; and a devoted companion, Marcella Cabbins. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where funeral services will be held 12 noon Tuesday. Interment Riverview Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 11:45 a.m. Tuesday.View online memorial