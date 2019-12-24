MEREDITH, William Massie, 92, of Loretto, Va., died Sunday, December 22, 2019. A native of Lawrenceville, Va. and graduate of Staunton Military Academy and UVA '51, at the request of his beloved friend, James C. Wheat, Bill joined Wheat & Co. in 1954 in their Norfolk office. In 1957, after proving his merit, Bill was asked to build the Roanoke office, which he did for 10 years. Once again, Jim Wheat asked him to move to Raleigh to launch the firm's footprint into North Carolina. After opening and recruiting experienced advisors for seven offices in North Carolina in six years, Wheat brought him to Richmond to run the firm's branch system. Bill was instrumental in the merger between Wheat & Co. and Winston-Salem based, First Securities, Inc. As a loyal and trusted EVP and board member for the firm, his 43 years serving in many roles, including Head of the Branch System. With his genuine and engaging personality, he had a unique gift for connecting with people. We've heard many stories from those whose lives he touched. Not only from financial advisors that he helped bring to Wheat, but other employees and clients have shared their gratitude about what he meant to them. Before attending UVA, he served in the Army Air Corps in Germany. Bill was a member of the Z Society and St. Anthony Hall fraternity, where he counted many of the greatest generation as his lifelong friends. Bill married Eugenie deGrasse Pieper in 1952. They were married 54 years until her passing in 2005. Pursuing his boyhood dream of flying, at the age of 38 he earned his pilot's license. He loved flying a single engine Cessna 150, except that his late wife and mother of his four children did not share that glee. Hence, that hobby ended abruptly. Bill was a lifelong devoted bird hunter and nature lover. Growing up near the family farm in Lawrenceville, he was an avid quail, woodcock and turkey hunter. This led to his love for grouse and duck hunting throughout his life with many dear and devoted friends. He had a special love of the mountains, hunting frequently in Bath and Highland County. Bill was a member of the Swan Island Club in Currituck Sound, Va. and the Cohoke Club on the Pamunkey River. Bill loved his years in Roanoke, serving as a Scoutmaster and coaching youth football. He was an accomplished tennis player and golfer, shooting his age at 77, repeating that feat countless times until he reached the age of 90. His hobbies included completely restoring a 1942 Jeep from the family farm in Lawrenceville, propagating English boxwood, growing shitake mushrooms and building his own smoke house to cure Smithfield Hams. He spent much of his retirement hunting, fishing and creating unique crafts centered around wildlife. Bill created meticulous life-like carvings of wild game birds, made custom hunting knives and unique walking canes. He was a member of The Country Club of Virginia, where he enjoyed many years of golf and dinners as a member of The Captain's. He was a former member and served on the vestry of St. James Church, was a member of the Sons of the Revolution and the Sons of the Confederacy. He led an exemplary life dedicated to serving family, associates and friends with high principles of integrity and honesty. Bill was the son of A. Russell Meredith and Helen Massie Meredith of Lawrenceville, Va. He was predeceased by his older brother, A. Russell Meredith Jr. and Jean Meredith Clay. He is survived by his wife, Anna Paige Dickinson of Loretto, Va.; and four children, Claire Thompson Meredith, William Massie Meredith Jr. (Sara), John Christian Meredith (Marlyn) and Helen Churchill Meredith; and four grandchildren, William Massie Meredith III, Margaret Harrison Meredith, Pieper Meredith Key (Brett) and Michelle Lorraine Meredith. He leaves behind his adored Labrador "Chase" and English Setter "Jenny." A service and celebration will be held on Friday, December 27, at 11 a.m. at Vauter's Episcopal Church, 3661 Tidewater Trail, Loretto, Va. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to Vauter's Episcopal Church.View online memorial
