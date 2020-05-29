MERKEL, Leslie B. Jr., 81, of North Myrtle Beach, S.C., and formerly of Powhatan, Va., went to be with our Lord on Monday, May 25, 2020. Born on November 12, 1938, in Richmond, Va., he was preceded in death by his parents, Leslie B. Merkel Sr. and Mary Warriner Merkel; and three sisters, Rosemary Cobe, L. Elizabeth Merkel and Dorothy Bidwell. He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Patricia Neese Merkel; daughter, Leslie M. Taylor (Tom) of Charlottesville, Va.; stepdaughter, Sheri D. Lee (J.C.) of Powhatan, Va.; his sister, P. Ann Schuch of Chicago, Ill.; and two grandchildren, Justin T. Harris and Rachel M. Taylor, of Charlottesville, Va. Les was an Army Veteran and a retired letter carrier with the USPS with 38 years of service. Services are private. You are welcome to join the family by viewing the funeral via a live stream link found at blileys.com. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Loris Rehab & Nursing Center, 3620 Stevens St., Loris, S.C. 29569.View online memorial
Remembering Loved Ones
