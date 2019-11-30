MERRICK, CLAUDE JR.

MERRICK, Claude Elmer Jr., 84, of Chesterfield, Va., passed away on Wednesday, November 27, 2019. Born in Nelson, Pa., he was son of the late Claude and Ruth Merrick; and was also preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Gloria Merrick; a son, Jonathan Duane Merrick; a granddaughter, Emily Sue Hibbard; four siblings, Adeliah, Betty, Mary and Duane. He is survived by his six children, Laurie Hibbard (William), Linda Prince, Daniel Merrick Sr. (Wanda), Mark Merrick (Angie), Ellen Steinmetz and Julie Tilley (Mark); 18 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Frances, Aletta and Joan; and numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, December 2, 2019, at Hyles Baptist Church, 7220 Courthouse Rd., Chesterfield, Va. 23832. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Park, Chester, Va. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. The family is being served by the Chester Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hyles Baptist Church in memory of Claude Merrick. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.View online memorial