MERRICK, Gloria Ann, 80, of Chesterfield, Va., went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, August 19, 2019. Born in Bath, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Vernon and Alberta Mullen; and was also preceded in death by a son, Jonathan Duane Merrick; a granddaughter, Emily Sue Hibbard; two brothers, David and Donald Mullen; and a sister, Jean Field. Mrs. Merrick will be remembered by her family as a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Claude E. Merrick Jr.; six children, Laurie Hibbard (William), Linda Prince, Daniel Merrick Sr. (Wanda), Mark Merrick (Angie), Ellen Steinmetz and Julie Tilley (Mark); 18 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren; a brother, Norman Mullen (Pat); a sister-in-law, Pat Mullen; a brother-in-law, David Field; and numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Hyles Baptist Church, 7220 Courthouse Rd., Chesterfield, Va. 23832. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Park, Chester, Va. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. The family is being served by the Chester Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hyles Baptist Church in memory of Gloria Merrick. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.View online memorial