MERRITT, C. Linwood Jr., 71, of Richmond, Va., passed away on January 20, 2020. Lin was born on May 10, 1948, in Richmond. He graduated from Virginia Tech and was an employee of Bank of America for 15 years. He was preceded in death by both parents, C.L. Merritt Sr. and Bessie Bowman. He is survived by wife of 35 years, Virginia V. Merritt; sons, Benjamin Louis, Matthew Lee, Andrew Charles and his fiancee, Riley Fort; brother, Robert W. and his wife, Cathy. A memorial service will be held on February 21, at 2 p.m. at Christ Church Episcopal, 5000 Pouncey Tract Rd., Glen Allen, Va. 23059. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105.View online memorial
