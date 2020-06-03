MERRITT, CLYDE

MERRITT, Clyde, 89, of Richmond, died May 29, 2020. Surviving are his wife, Johnetta R. Merritt; a daughter, Stephanie L. Kip (Kevin); a son, Scott C. Merritt; a granddaughter, Meredith P. Kip; two sisters, Doris Belton and Barbara Farrow; brother, Ronald Merritt; nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Thursday, June 4, from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held 12 p.m. Friday, June 5 at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Rev. Marlene Forrest officiating. Interment Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia. Live streaming and online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in the name of the deceased to the Knights of St. Philip's Episcopal Church.

