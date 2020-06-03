MERRITT, Clyde, 89, of Richmond, died May 29, 2020. Surviving are his wife, Johnetta R. Merritt; a daughter, Stephanie L. Kip (Kevin); a son, Scott C. Merritt; a granddaughter, Meredith P. Kip; two sisters, Doris Belton and Barbara Farrow; brother, Ronald Merritt; nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Thursday, June 4, from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held 12 p.m. Friday, June 5 at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Rev. Marlene Forrest officiating. Interment Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia. Live streaming and online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in the name of the deceased to the Knights of St. Philip's Episcopal Church.View online memorial
Breaking
Most Popular
-
UPDATED: Daughters of Confederacy headquarters on fire, 2 Capitol Police officers injured as violence erupts during second night of protesting in Richmond
-
Northam denies Trump administration request to send Va. National Guard to 'clamp down' on D.C. unrest
-
WATCH NOW: 'What is the world coming to?' Broad Street business owners, residents clean up damage from protests.
-
WATCH NOW: Richmond protest turns violent Friday night with vehicles burned and shots fired into air
-
Sen. Tim Kaine and wife Anne Holton test positive for COVID-19 antibodies
Remembering Loved Ones
Westhampton Memorial Park 6 prime lots adjacent to brick walkway to office, Patterson & …