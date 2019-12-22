MESSER, Ray William. After a courageous 15-month battle with esophageal cancer, Ray William Messer passed away in the early hours of December 18, 2019, surrounded by his family. Born in Raleigh, N.C., to William A. (Bill) and Madge Peek Messer on April 8, 1954, Ray was the last of four children. He graduated from Manchester High School and enlisted in the United States Coast Guard. After his service to his country, Ray became an operator at Philip Morris, later rising to the position of Production Supervisor, where he was adored by his employees for his firm fairness and compassion. He retired from Philip Morris in 2009. Ray was predeceased by his father; his older sister, Sharon "Sherry" Williams; and brother, Danny Messer. He is survived by his loving husband of 36 years, James "Jim" Simpson; his mother, Madge Messer; sister, Susan "Susie" Craig and her husband, Lyle; sister-in-law, Susie Thomas (Carl); brother-in-law, Bill White (Lisa); nieces, nephews, great-nephews and beloved cousins. He will be missed by his fur babies, Megan, Chloe and Zoe. Ray will be especially missed by his best friend, Jay Roach; and his partners in crime, Gary Goldsmith and Eddie Tomlin, who, with his husband, Jim, were known to all as the "Fab Four." He loved his time with family and friends, the many trips they took and summers on the Outer Banks of North Carolina. Ray was a friend to all. He opened his heart and home to, and shared his wisdom and compassion with many in the gay community who felt disenfranchised and forgotten by their own families. His smile was as infectious as was his humor, and no one was immune. There is a hole in our universe now that his light is gone. The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at Sarah Cannon, Virginia Cancer Institute, for the wonderful care he received there and everyone at James River Hospice on whom we relied in his last days. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date, after the holidays.View online memorial
