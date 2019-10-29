METTS, Raymond, 91, of Richmond, Va., went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 23, 2019. He was preceded in death by his son, Raymond Metts Jr.; and leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 55 years, Iris Metts; sister-in-law, Ruth Branch; devoted family and friends, Theresa Avent; devoted nephews, Wayne Sherman (wife-Lanette Sherman) and Richard Branch III (fiancee-Tanya Hawkins); a devoted cousin, Delois Quash; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends; and the devoted Heartland Hospice providers. The family will receive friends from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. for viewing on Friday, November 1, 2019, at J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home, Inc. located at 7474 Landover Rd., Hyattsville, Md. 20785, with funeral services starting at 10:30 a.m. (JBJenkinsFuneralHome.com). Burial will be on November 8, 2019, 1:45 p.m. in Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery, Md.View online memorial